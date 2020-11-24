Bentonville schools approve bonuses for teachers, staff

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers and staff at Bentonville Schools will get a bonus as a token of appreciation for their work in 2020.

The Board of Education set aside more than $1.5 million for the one-time payout with each staff member getting 1.2% of their annual contract.

“When you go into our schools, you don’t see a defeated workforce. Their chins are up and they’re strong. They don’t do this work for a bonus payout, but I’m honored we are able to provide it. This bonus is a small portion of what they deserve right now,” said Eric White, President of the Bentonville Schools Board of Education.

“Nothing about 2020 has felt routine. Our teachers and staff, like grocery store employees, nurses and so many others, have set aside their concerns for personal safety to facilitate some sense of normalcy for our 18,000 students,” Bentonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones said. “I’m grateful the Board of Education wanted to take this step for our staff.”

