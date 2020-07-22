Bentonville Schools Board of Education approves recommendation to require face coverings

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Bentonville School Board of Education has voted 6-1 to approve the recommendation.

In consideration of the recommendations and guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health, and the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Executive Orders issued by the Governor of the State of Arkansas, we recommend the Bentonville Board of Education adopt an Emergency Policy for face coverings for the students and staff of Bentonville Schools. Bentonville Schools Board of Education meeting minutes

Screenings will be conducted for students and employees of the District in compliance with the official screening questions and temperature detection requirements issued by the Department of Health, according to the minutes.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools Board of Education met to discuss students heading back to school in August.

The deadline to choose Blended or Virtual leaning is tomorrow, July 22.

Families may change a previous submission up until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow.

The board plans to discuss a motion to approve the recommendation to require face coverings for K-12 students.

The full academic calendar is available online.