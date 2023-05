BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids in Bentonville might be switching schools.

Bentonville Schools is considering rezoning as five of its schools are approaching capacity with two different boundary proposals.

The district says it is needed because of the construction of new homes.

Just this school year, Bentonville implemented new attendance zones after opening a new elementary school.

