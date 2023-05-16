BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools is looking at rezoning for the 2024-2025 school year.

On Tuesday, the school board heard a presentation of the proposed options. The goal is to alleviate overcrowding at five schools in the district: Grimsley Jr. High, Creekside Middle, Osage Creek Elementary, Centerton Gamble Elementary and Vaughn Elementary.

Parents have given input so far on the proposed boundaries and the district is now considering a new third option along with two other proposals.

A planner with RSP & Associates Ginna Wallace said the goal is to ensure families have plenty of time to prepare for possible attendance zone changes.

“It’s going to impact some students and we feel for them so that’s also why we’re doing this so early, so a year in advance to give them time to prepare and to adjust to those boundaries, but the end all is a doable solution for the whole district,” Wallace said.

Parents can give their input during two meetings on May 22nd at Fulbright Jr. High and on May 23rd at Old High Middle at 5:30 p.m.

The district expects to make a decision on rezoning in July.