Bentonville Schools drop neighborhood from bus route, upsetting parents

BENTONVILLE, Ark (KNWA) — Changes made to Bentonville school bus routes could mean some kids have to walk to school this year, on a road parents are saying is dangerous.

One mother said she didn’t find out her child couldn’t ride the bus this year until last night’s school open house.

She said that’s because her route wasn’t listed, not because anyone told her directly.

Her daughter has been riding the bus since Kindergarten, but will not be picked up from the Lochmoor neighborhood this year.

Leslee Wright with the Bentonville School District said it has always been the rule for those living a mile or less from the school to have to find their own transportation.

But, parents living in the Lochmoor neighborhood who have been sending their kids on the bus each year still want to know when the decision was made, and when they were going to be notified about it.

Lou Rhouda, a parent and Lochmoor resident said, “If they got out here and actually saw what the traffic was like and what the dangers were, they would reconsider very quickly.”

Nicole Imhoff, another parent and Lochmoor resident said, “My kid is going to have to walk an extremely busy, dangerous conditions to school just because someone made the wrong decision.”

The district states that the extension of a neighborhood sidewalk system will allow the students to safely walk to class.

The statement also said those in the Lochmoor neighborhood will be given two weeks to ride the bus to give them time to make other arrangements.