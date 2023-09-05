BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lack of affordable housing in Bentonville is leading to teachers turning down jobs at Bentonville public schools.

Dr. Debbie Jones, Superintendent of Bentonville Schools, says solving this problem is important to the district.

“I don’t want housing to be a roadblock for a really committed teacher who wants to come work for Bentonville schools,” Jones said.

Jones says the district will donate nine acres behind the Bentonville High School campus so affordable housing can be built for employees.

This is a plan that Arkansas attorney general Tim Griffin ruled Tuesday is legal.

Jones says the district is partnering with the Excellerate Foundation to build 100 units on the land, a mix of cottages and apartments.

“20 of those units would be for rental deed restricted for Bentonville Schools employees. Another 60 apartments would be open for an income bracket within our area to move into those homes,” she said.

Jeff Webster is the president and CEO of the Excellerate Foundation.

He expects people who move in to only live there for up to five years, then find a new home or move into the foundation’s home ownership program.

“It’s really a transition place for people to come in and get started and then move forward,” Webster said.

Webster says it could be 2.5 years before this idea comes to fruition.

When it does, he says housing costs will be a lot less than the current market price.

A two bedroom apartment will be about $750-$800 a month, and the two-bedroom single family apartment will rent for about $1,000 a month according to Webster.

Kelly Carlson, board of education president for the Bentonville School District, says Bentonville Public Schools will not manage the property or give any money. Instead, the Excellerate Foundation will take on those responsibilities.