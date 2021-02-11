Bentonville Schools go virtual February 12 due to weather

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bentonville Schools announced it is extending online learning through Friday, February 12.

While main roadways are significantly better, secondary roads and parking lots remain icy and unsafe in many areas.

Adventure Club and Building Bridges will also remain closed tomorrow. Administrative offices will reopen at 7:30 a.m.

Families are invited to pick up a meal pack for children tomorrow. One meal pack includes breakfast and lunch. These meals are available for every child, 18 and under, in any home.

Meal Pack Pick-Up Details:

Friday, February 12

10:00 a.m. to Noon

Bentonville High School

(North Parking Lot Facing J Street)

Children do not need to be present at pick-up and sign up is not required.

For more information on the latest closings, visit our website.