BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools is taking steps to earmark portions of its land for an affordable housing project geared towards helping its educators.

The proposal was brought up in Monday night’s school board meeting. Though, before anyone can move forward with the plans to build housing for Bentonville Schools’ staff members, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has to deem it legal.

Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones said they’re starting to see teachers turn down job offers because they can’t afford to live in Bentonville.

“We want teachers to focus on the kids,” said Jones. “We don’t want them worried about paying their bills.”

To keep the focus on education, Jones brought an idea to the school board to take nine acres of land adjacent to the Bentonville High School and donate it to the Accelerate Foundation. Then, that land could be turned into a housing development with attainable prices for Bentonville educators.

Jones said the nonprofit has gained its credibility through its history of providing Bentonville Schools staff with rental assistance.

District-owned land in proposal, Bentonville Schools

School Board President Kelly Carlson said the school would not be providing any funds or taking on any debt for this project, just donating land.

Until the donation is deemed legal, Carlson said they’ve yet to determine who will build and manage the housing units with help from the Accelerate Foundation. Though said it will not be the school district.

Right now, Jones and Carlson spoke of plans to put apartments and single-family cottages on the land.

Jones said teachers may start by renting, then buying a cottage. If they choose to sell it, they said the district plans to include a clause in the deed saying it must go to another family working for the district.

“So the critical thing about this plan is that it gives the families a chance to build equity,” said Jones.

Jones said Bentonville Schools pays teachers around $50,000 starting out, making them eligible for a home that cost around $200,000. Though the district said the average home price for Benton County costs double that amount.

Chart from Bentonville Schools

If the proposal passes, Jones said the district will have a hand in planning every step of the project, giving board members like Carlson things to think about.

“I think we have identified a problem that could affect us in the future, so exploring solutions to that problem is part of our responsibility,” said Carlson.