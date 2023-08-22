BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville School District announced today that it was named the second-best employer in the state by Forbes.

Forbes says that the data was derived from surveying full- and part-time employees throughout the state.

Participants were reportedly asked whether they would recommend their employer to friends and family and to evaluate their employer based on criteria such as working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital took the top spot for Arkansas.

The full article, including the list of top employers in the state of Arkansas, can be found here.