BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools is launching a summer program to serve students from kindergarten to 6th grade.

According to a press release from the school district, Camp Explore offers more than 80 camps to keep children engaged during their summer break.

The release says Camp Explore will be hosted at Osage Creek Elementary by licensed teachers.

According to the release, camp offerings highlight the arts, space study, reading, fashion and business operations. Some of those opportunities are:

● 3D Innovation & Design with Minecraft

● Business of Fashion

● Egg Drop Engineering

● American Girl Camp

● Space Camp Exploration

● Super Sleuths

Parents can review camp sessions and register here.