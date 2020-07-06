Bentonville Schools to recommend face coverings in the fall

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an e-mail to parents, Bentonville School Superintendent Debbie Jones says the Bentonville School District will suggest to the board of education that students be required to wear face coverings when they return to classes in the fall.

The email says students from kindergarten to 12th grade should have to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth when social distancing measures aren’t possible.

This follows Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s executive order allowing school boards the authority to create these policies.