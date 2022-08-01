BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville Engineering Department is conducting a Public Feedback Meeting on August 4 to discuss proposed drainage and street construction projects.
According to a press release from the city, the public is invited to ask questions, view plans, and provide comments. More information regarding the proposed drainage and street improvement projects is available here.
- Location: Bentonville Public Library – Walmart Room – 405 S Main Street, Bentonville
- Date: Thursday, August 4
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The following projects will be available for comment, with Engineering Department staff available to answer any questions:
- SE D Lateral: This project is going to extend the stormwater collection system including curbs and gutters along a portion of SE D St and SE 4th St.
- NW 2nd Street and NW G Street: This project is going to extend the collection system to provide additional drainage within an existing residential area.
- SE 10th and SE C St: This project is going to expand the channel along SE C St and build a regional detention pond.
- Walton Blvd & Central Ave Street Project: This project consists of the construction of dual eastbound and westbound turn lanes, longer storage bays eastbound and westbound, and dedicated northbound and southbound right-turn bays to the existing Walton Blvd and Central Avenue intersection.
Additional information is available here.