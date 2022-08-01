BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville Engineering Department is conducting a Public Feedback Meeting on August 4 to discuss proposed drainage and street construction projects.

According to a press release from the city, the public is invited to ask questions, view plans, and provide comments. More information regarding the proposed drainage and street improvement projects is available here.

Location: Bentonville Public Library – Walmart Room – 405 S Main Street, Bentonville

Thursday, August 4 Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The following projects will be available for comment, with Engineering Department staff available to answer any questions:

SE D Lateral : This project is going to extend the stormwater collection system including curbs and gutters along a portion of SE D St and SE 4th St.

Additional information is available here.