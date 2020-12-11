Bentonville senior living community decorates Christmas trees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bentonville is getting into the spirit of holiday giving and tree-decorating.

A total of 30 trees have been decorated and are ready to be auctioned off to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, at ‘Village on the Park Bentonville’ senior living community.

The village’s Director of Sales and Marketing said she loves seeing Bentonville come together for a great cause.

“It’s a cause that’s very near and dear to our hearts here, and it’s just important that the community supports the research to that, because there’s one. There’s one person that will be the cure,” she said.

The online auction goes through tomorrow and one of the trees is valued at more than $550.

