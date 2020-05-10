Bentonville sets plan for reopening

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is setting a timeline to re-open businesses just before the summer break.
Bentonville Parks and Recreation Director David Wright began to lay out concrete dates today, saying:
- Sports fields will reopen May 15th.
- The Community Center opens May 18th.
- The Tennis Complex will be reopened May 22nd.
“We’re really ready to see things get back to normal, so as busy as we are and as anxious as we are we’re really excited at where we are at,” Wright said.
A determination on when the Melvin Ford Aquatic Center will be made in the coming week.