BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School bus routes in Bentonville and Siloam Springs were altered on September 22.

Bentonville Schools canceled four bus routes.

According to a Facebook post made by the school district, the routes affected were buses 2, 138, 212, and 44.

The school district says 14 drivers on the morning routes and 23 drivers on the afternoon routes were sick with flu and COVID-19-related symptoms.

Siloam Springs School District announced on its Facebook page that it combined its bus routes. Routes two and 4 were combined, and routes 16 and 17 were combined.