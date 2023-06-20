BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A six-year-old boy from Bentonville will soon meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Theo Summers has been selected as the 2023 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Children’s Congress Delegate for Arkansas.

JDRF is a non-profit that’s committed to driving progress and finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

Summers and his fellow delegates will share their struggles and personal stories of dealing with Type 1 diabetes with lawmakers and advocate for continued funding for research.

“The reason I want to go to JDRF Children’s Congress is because I want to help support kids like me with Type 1 diabetes,” Summers said.

Some of the things Summers will be advocating for are the special diabetes program and insulin affordability.

The 2023 JDRF Children’s Congress is from July 9-11.