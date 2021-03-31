Bentonville special election includes bond extension for transportation department

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election is coming up in Bentonville and one of the measures on the ballot is a bond extension for the transportation department.

The city is asking for $173.5 million for street improvement projects across the city.

Bentonville’s Director of Transportation Dennis Birge says the bond extension is essential to keep up with the growth of Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas as a whole. “Our street fund, what we operate on yearly would be minimal. We couldn’t tackle you know, one of these projects over a three-year time period. With this bond extension we’re able to tackle some of these projects that are 7-million, 10-million dollar projects that we just couldn’t tackle otherwise.”

Some of the projects include adding people and bike-friendly roadways, and a new interchange with NE J Street on Interstate 49.

