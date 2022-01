BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ahead of the expected winter weather for this weekend, Bentonville Street Crews have been out pretreating hills, bridges and most-traveled arterial streets with salt brine, according to a release from the city.

Salt brine will lower the freezing temperature and keep the roads from freezing when temperatures fall below freezing. It also helps give a bond-breaker between the asphalt and the ice that may form, making it easier for equipment to remove it later.