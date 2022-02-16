BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools announced its Board of Education voted Tuesday, Feb. 15 to extend the contract of Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones, allowing her to serve students through 2025.

“This has been an unprecedented two years in every sector but most especially for those on the front lines. That includes educators,” said Eric White, Bentonville Schools Board of Education President. “Dr. Jones is a strong leader prepared for any challenge. She continues to navigate these trying times with grace, strength and professionalism. We look forward to continued success under her leadership,” he added.

“It’s been my greatest honor to serve the families of Bentonville the last six years but there’s still more work to do,” said Dr. Debbie Jones. “I’ll enjoy this vote of confidence tonight and we’ll continue our mission of excellence tomorrow morning,” Dr. Jones said immediately after the meeting.

According to a press release, superintendents in Bentonville Schools undergo a board evaluation each year beginning in January. His or her contract is a rolling three-year commitment to ensure continuity for the families of the city.