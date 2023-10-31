BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents will have a say in how the city of Bentonville grows in the future.

During the city’s 2018 community planning process, residents said thoughtful growth was a concern for them when planning for the future. In response, the city launched a community conversation named Plan Bentonville about how that should look.

Over the next year, residents will be asked questions about how and where the city should grow.

“A city like ours that is growing like we are, it’s important for us to stay on top of that for infrastructure needs, and we also are always encouraging our public to give public input and be a part of the process,” Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said.

The city hopes the information can help it take appropriate steps that each citizen will approve.

The survey can be found here.