CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville High School senior baseball player died over the weekend while visiting the bluffs in Eureka Springs.

On Saturday, May 6, Carroll County deputies responded to a call of a person falling off a bluff in the North Dam Site around 7:30 p.m. Stephon Dante Gryskiewicz, 18, fell in an area that took first responders longer to get to.

North Dam Site (Carroll County Sheriff’s Office).

“Due to the terrain and lack of a trail to the ledge, the patient had to be initially reached by boat, then transported to land for transport to the hospital,” deputies said in a post. “The victim was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:05 p.m. at the Eureka Springs Hospital.”

Emergency response was initiated including Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies, Grassy Knob Fire Department, Eureka Springs EMS and Air Evacuation.

Deputies said that the investigation determined that Gryskiewicz fell approximately 50 feet off the bluff and sustained severe injury to the back of his head. No foul play is suspected.

Remembering Stephon Gryskiewicz

His family moved from West Long Beach, Florida about 4 years ago. Stephon loved the water, but was not a fan of cliff jumping. As he and his friends were leaving, Stephon slipped into a rocky area of the bluffs.

His friends quickly reacted and went to help him, giving him CPR and worked to stop the bleeding. He had fallen into cardiac arrest.

Stephon Gryskiewicz, 18, died after slipping visiting the bluffs in Eureka Springs on May 6 (Jan Gryskiewicz).

“He had a great heart for people” his mother, Jan, told KNWA/FOX24. His faith shaped him into the person he will be remembered by.

His had a passion for baseball that everyone could see, and his ability to play was unmatched.

“He had a natural ability, everybody saw it in him…left-handed pitcher, left-handed hitter, power hitter, he could hit home runs like nobody’s business.”

He signed to play baseball for Eastern Oklahoma University. Baseball helped him connect and meet new people which eventually helped him land a role in a movie, “Running the Bases.” where he got to try a new hat on, acting.

“He loved the lord and wanted others to know the lord as their savior. He loved his family he was devoted, loyal, kind, loving. He was filled with life,” his mom said.

He was seen as a gentle giant and was described as “sunshine and sass.” His mother said she appreciates all the love and out pour from the community and remembering her son’s legacy.

His funeral will be held at Epting Funeral Home on May 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.