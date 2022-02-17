BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville teenager receives the Congressional Silver Medal on February 17.

The award is one of the highest honors that Congress gives to young Americans.

In order to earn this award, Bentonville High School Junior Anish Leekkala had to do more than 200 hours of volunteer work, 200 hours of personal development, and 100 hours of physical fitness.

After receiving his silver medal, Leekkala says he’s not done.

“I really do want to continue in this path and it’s great for Congressman Womack here to take the time and come down,” Leekkala said. “And, I’m really thankful for that.”

“He’s academically proficient,” Womack said. “He is heavy into STEM education. He’s got big goals for himself and we’ve already recognized that he can set and achieve his goals.”

Leekkala is now on track to receive a Congressional Gold Medal in 2023. For that, he’ll need to work 400 hours of volunteer service and 200 hours of physical fitness and personal development.