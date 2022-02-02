BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two high school students at Thaden School in Bentonville, Ark. have been selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City, a press release announced.

Bergen Hembree will perform alto 1 the weekend of Feb. 5 with the Honors High School Concert Choir, while Anais Rogers will perform soprano 2 with the Honors High School Treble Choir.

Participation in one of the five honors Ensembles is highly selective and limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world, the release said.

Hembree and Rogers both auditioned for the Honors Performance Series earlier this year and were accepted after a review by the selection board.

“Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their applications and audition recordings,” according to the release.

It has been a pleasure working with Bergen and Anaïs throughout the process of preparing for an opportunity of this caliber! They are dedicated musicians and their care and love of performing high-quality choral music shine through in their work. I would also like to thank their families for their support. This is a special experience they will all have the opportunity to enjoy together and cherish the memories forever! Shelly O’Dell, of Thaden’s music faculty

The two students will join performers from the U.S., Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea at the Hall. The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual high school performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in the celebrated venue.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this amazing opportunity. It feels like a dream to be able to travel to NYC and share this experience with so many other talented humans,” says Hembree. “I worked and trained hard for my place, but I would not be a part of it without the wonderful Ms. O’Dell and the nomination she sent in for me to be in this program. She is a rockstar and I am grateful to work with her.”

