BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Public Schools will allow all students to enroll in virtual school for the fall 2020 semester, according to an email to parents.

An email will be sent in early July that will allow parents to choose either virtual or traditional school.

The option will be available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The district will release more information soon.