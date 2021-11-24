Bentonville to break ground on new Animal Services & Adoption Center

An artist’s rendering of the Bentonville Animal Services Building. Image courtesy City of Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville will celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bentonville Animal Services & Adoption Center on Wednesday, December 1, at 3:00 p.m.

The 7,100 square-foot building will be located at the corner of SW I and SW 41st Street.

Construction could begin as early as January 2022, according to a press release from the city. The estimated time of completion is 10 to 12 months.

On July 13, 2021, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the project’s $3.56 million budget and construction agreement.

In response to extensive community input and repeated requests, Mayor Stephanie Orman asked Bentonville Police and Bentonville Parks and Recreation to partner together in creating a forward-facing Animal Services Department.

This newly-developed department has hired its first Animal Services Director, Ali Worley, and the construction of the new adoption center will serve as its home.

“The department is eager to serve our pets and citizens,” said director Ali Worley. “This adoption center aligns Bentonville with other municipalities in our area who have managed city-owned facilities for years.”

To learn more about the new building and department, visit www.bentonvillearpets.com.