BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville will close lanes for construction on SW 14th Street between SW I Street and SW Coventry Boulevard on September 15-18 and September 22-25.

According to the city, the road will be reduced to a two-lane, two-way traffic pattern from 9 p.m. on September 15 until 5 a.m. September 18 and again at 9 p.m. on September 22 through 5 a.m. on September 25.

The city says weather or unforeseen circumstances could postpone the closure. Contact Assistant Street Manager Daniel Clardy at (479) 271-3130 with any questions about the closure.