BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new indoor pickleball concept is set to make its way to Bentonville in the next few years.

The project, dubbed Picklemall, will strictly focus on revitalizing existing indoor mall and strip mall properties and putting pickleball courts in these spaces, bringing new life into the malls and offering climate control to make the experience more enjoyable for amateurs and professionals alike.

Picklemall is set to debut its first U.S. location in Tempe, Arizona, in July this year.

The company says that in the next two years, it expects to open 50 locations across the U.S., including in Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Madison and Bentonville.

Steve Kuhn, the billionaire behind Major League Pickleball, is helping finance the project led by CEO West Shaw.

“Pickleball is truly the Benjamin Button of sports,” Kuhn said. “Every year, the demographics for the sport get younger and younger. Pickleball has the opportunity to cross the barriers that divide us — age, race, class — to foster togetherness and spread joy to the communities in which Picklemall will reside. That starts with getting creative about location, and the future of pickleball is indoors.”

A release from the company says that it “aims to dramatically reduce game wait times while quickly increasing the standard for championship-style pickleball courts in the U.S.”

Picklemall says that it is leaning on technology to set itself apart from competitors, and in the coming months the company will launch an app to make scheduling a pickleball game, recording performance and enhancing skills much easier.