BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is participating in Keep America Beautiful’s Great Arkansas Cleanup by organizing a city-wide “Clean the Streets Day” on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

According to a press release from the city, the Great Arkansas Cleanup takes place each fall and is part of “the nation’s largest community improvement effort.” Thousands of Arkansas volunteers clean up and beautify their communities.

Volunteers are needed to help pick up litter along Bentonville city streets, trails, and drainage ways. Trash bags, safety vests, and gloves will be provided.

For details and to sign up, please visit the event page on “SignUpGenius.”