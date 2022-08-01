BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding an in-town “poker run style” biking event, Nabholz Bike & Brew, presented by Kellogg’s.

Designed to be fun, not fast, the purpose of this event is to “build relationships, serve the community, and promote bike commuting,” according to a press release from the chamber. This year’s route will take riders around town to five featured stops.

The kick-off will be on September 16 at 1 p.m. in downtown Bentonville at 302 NE B St. This year’s guests are Steuart Walton and Tom Walton, co-founders of Runway Group.

At 2 p.m., it’s on to the charity poker ride, which covers roughly 8 miles over 2 hours, with stops along the way demonstrating the ease of cycling and inviting engagement with local merchants. In addition, riders will have the opportunity to purchase a Poker Score Card, and the rider with a winning hand will go home with an E-bike, courtesy of Schwinn.

A limited number of tickets for a mountain bike-only route, led by Women of OZ NWA, are also available.

After the ride, cyclists will return to B Street for a post-ride party with food, craft beer, live music, and a bicycle stunt show featuring Chris Clark and sponsored by Schwinn. Post-ride party-only tickets are available.

This year’s ride supports Arkansas Latinas en Bici. With a mission to “ignite and fuel the passion, excitement, and joy for cycling in the Arkansas multicultural communities through bike rides, events, and education, Arkansas Latinas en Bici creates and empowers leaders and makes healthier and happier people and families through cycling.”

You can register for events and get tickets here.