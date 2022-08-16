BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is hosting “City Hall Shred-it Day” on Friday, October 7.

According to a press release from the city, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 305 SW A Street. During this time, Bentonville residents who have pre-reserved time slots can drop off items that need to be shredded.

Republic Services will be on-site to properly dispose of the materials. Allowable items to shred are limited to paper items, and staples and paper clips do not need to be removed beforehand.

No electronic items will be accepted at this event. For details and to sign up, please visit the event page on “SignUpGenius.”

For more information, please contact Baylea Birchfield, Planner, at bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com or (479) 271-3122.