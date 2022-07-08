BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville’s Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) announced the permanent installation of “Found” by sculptural artist Timothy Jorgensen in Train Station Park.

According to a press release, a public unveiling of the work will be held at the park at 400 S. Main St., at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. “Found” is a 9-foot-tall sculpture consisting of different styles of letters that form the word “Bentonville” in a stacked jumble. Many letters will have a polished steel face that will reflect the viewer.

“‘Found’ stands as a beacon of pride, reflecting the faces of people as they pass by; capturing a moment of their time to reflect on who they are and where they come from,” said Jorgensen. He is from Cedar Falls, Iowa and is a full-time instructor in the Department of Art at the University of Northern Iowa. Jorgensen’s work has been on view in 15 exhibitions over the past seven years.

The City of Bentonville established a public art policy and PAAC in 2007 to facilitate art in “successful and engaging public spaces of distinctive character, where citizens will encounter works of public art that will surprise and delight with artwork that celebrates the city’s history, its entrepreneurial spirit, and growing diversity.”

Last fall, PAAC issued a Request for Proposals for Artwork inspired by large-letter installations from around the world. The committee selected Jorgensen’s proposal out of 23 received.

“Found” is the 17th permanent or temporary work introduced through PAAC in partnership with Visit Bentonville, contributing to the more than 130 public artworks found throughout Bentonville. These city-sponsored efforts are accompanied by the work of other organizations such as OZ Art NWA, Crystal Bridges, and the Momentary that contribute to making Bentonville a “premier cultural destination.”

For additional information on this and other public artwork in Bentonville, visit www.bentonvillepublicart.com.