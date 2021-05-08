Bentonville Trail of Tears mural unveiled

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A mural depicting the trail of tears was unveiled Saturday in Bentonville.

Oklahoma artist Jonnie Diacon painted the mural.

The unveiling ceremony started at three in the afternoon.

Museum of Native American History Director Charlotte Buchanan-Yale says she hopes people appreciate Diacon’s work but think a little deeper than the brush strokes go.

“We hope you’ll come and enjoy it but also see how powerful it is,” Buchanan-Yale said. “We hope it plants a seed that everyone wants to learn more about our collective history and humanity.”

The trail of tears was the forced displacement of Native Americans during the 1800’s.

More than 4,000 people died of disease, famine and warfare.

