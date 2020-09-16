Bentonville urges residents to fill out 2020 Census

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville is urging residents to complete the 2020 census.

About 35% of the city population has not completed it and Mayor Stephanie Orman reminds people that it is not too late and there are two weeks left to get it done.

The mayor said being proactive now will help the infrastructure of the city for the future.

“Everything we do from a planning perspective, we look at the population growth so that we can make sure we have the funding in place for the infrastructure and things that need to be built for a city that’s growing,” she said.

Mayor Orman said Bentonville is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and wants to make sure everyone gets counted.