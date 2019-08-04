Bentonville West High School celebrates students’ AP scores

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — With school just around the corner, some students in Bentonville woke up to a surprise on Saturday.

Teachers and other faculty put out signs in the yards of advanced placement students who scored a perfect 5 on the AP test.

“I’ve had students and counselors check up on me being in AP classes and asking me how that’s going, so it’s really meaningful to know they’re invested in us and that they care,” said student Emma Myhan.

Principal Jonathan Guthrie says it’s a special event they look forward to every year.

Bentonville West High School is welcoming more than 100 new students to the district this year.