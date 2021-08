BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville West High School student is set to put his skills to the ultimate test tonight in the American Ninja Warrior finals.

Owen Dyer, 16, is set to compete in Stage One of the finals on Monday, August 30 in Las Vegas

The Season 13 National Finals features 68 competitors, including 18 teens ranging in age from 15 to 18-years-old.

You can watcher Dyer compete on KNWA at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, August 30.