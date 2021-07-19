Bentonville West student headed to American Ninja Warrior finals

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local ninja slices his way through the competition.

It was the first night of American Ninja Warrior’s semi-finals.

Bentonville West student Owen Dyer put his skills to the ultimate test July 19.

He had a strong start, but fell into the water on the ninth obstacle, but falling isn’t the same as failing.

“As I got that buzz in and qualifying, that was a goal checked off like I need to make a bigger goal,” Dyer said. “So, I made it into the semifinals, I want to make it the biggest goal and it ended up happening. So, we’ll just have to see what happens.”

The 16-year-old’s win tonight lands him a spot in the American Ninja Warrior finals in Las Vegas.

