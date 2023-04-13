BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville woman was arrested on multiple sex charges after interacting with an undercover officer posing as a child on a social media site.

Erika Ponce, 39, was taken into custody by the Siloam Springs Police Department on March 31 and booked into the Benton County jail. She is facing charges of internet stalking of a child, computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child.

According to court documents, the undercover officer was working on social media, posing as a 14-year-old girl. On March 19, the officer made a post on a message board and received a response from a user later identified as Ponce.

A heavily-redacted affidavit of probable cause stated that the two exchanged messages, including photos and a phone number that Ponce could text to. The affidavit said that Ponce “started talking about sexual things they could do together.”

Ponce reportedly attempted to arrange a meeting on March 24 or March 25 to spend the night in Bentonville. This was later changed to March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

According to the court filing, Ponce planned to take the 14-year-old female persona to her apartment for the weekend. In the next conversation, Ponce brought up prostitution “because of the money that can be made.”

Ponce arrived at the scheduled meeting on March 31 and officers initiated a felony traffic stop, with the suspect taken into custody without issue. She was taken to Siloam Springs PD for an interview.

After being read her rights, Ponce confirmed that she had discussions of a sexual nature with the 14-year-old persona. She also admitted to sending a sexual photograph.

Ponce stated that “she knows what she did was wrong and should never have done it.” She also wrote two apology letters in which she said she was sorry, lonely and selfish, and she apologized for “a lapse in judgment.”

The suspect remains in Benton County jail on a $100,000 cash bond. She has an appearance in Benton County circuit court scheduled for May 8.