BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local woman celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday.

Evelyn Kelly has four children, 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren with one the way, and she has two great-great grandchildren with another one also on the way.

She’s a World War II veteran and served in the Navy as a nurse.

Kelly also worked as a registered nurse for several years at the Bates Memorial Hospital in Bentonville.

KNWA and Fox 24 would like to wish Evelyn a happy birthday!