Bentonville woman celebrates 105th birthday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local woman is celebrating a milestone birthday October 28.

Joyce lives in Bentonville, and is celebrating her 105th birthday surrounded by her family and friends.

Joyce was born in 1916, just a year before the U.S. entered World War I.

She entered adulthood during The Great Depression and remembers the bond she and her family held throughout World War II.

“We didn’t suffer in our family close, and my nephews and everybody came home from the war. Personally we didn’t suffer because my mother saw to that,” Joyce said.

In addition to her birthday party The Meadows Assisted Living Center also held a small parade.