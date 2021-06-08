Bentonville woman raises money for kids who lost home in fire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A woman is raising money for kids who recently lost their home in a fire in Bentonville.

Inside the home, police said they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and another person with severe burns.

Bentonville police said they believe that fire was deliberately set.

Linda Ford is a family friend and neighbor for the kids who lived in the home.

She started taking donations for basic needs like clothes and household items and said the community is now getting involved.

“I’m just a vessel,” Ford said. “The community, everybody has just been so amazing and it has filled my spirit as well. It’s unbelievable how people have come together for a family that they don’t even know.”

Ford said the support for the kids all began on Facebook with people across the country now reaching out to help.

“If that’s not love, if that’s not God, then I don’t know what is.”

Police have not released the names of the victims or children who Ford said lived in the home. An investigation is underway.