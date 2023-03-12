BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bike Rack Brewing in Bentonville held a celebration in honor of Women’s History Month on March 12.

Ken Weatherford, the founder of Beer and Hymns Charity, says the theme was “I Am Every Woman.”

“I know just some of the most incredible human beings here in Northwest Arkansas and they’re all women,” Weatherford said.

Weatherford says the event was a time to let women shine and take center stage in front of everyone.

“I’m stepping back from the mic tonight and letting my wife and a few of her friends take over and my heart gets going a little bit, not because of their might, not because of their abilities but because of my own insecurities. But no, we have a great time this month, and it’s one of our favorite events now,” Weatherford said.

He says the night is not only centered around women’s empowerment, good music and beer but also about giving back to those in need.

“We’re working with Peace At Home Shelter, a wonderful organization, working with victims of domestic violence in all kinds of amazing ways from emergency shelter to therapy, counseling and legal services across the board,” Weatherford said.

Abbey Underwood, a community education coordinator at Peace At Home Shelter, says the fundraiser will change people’s lives.

“I think it’s so exciting to know that there are people like them out in the community who are aware of the work that we’re doing but also just want to support each other. Every dollar that you send to support domestic violence at Peace At Home is going straight to people who are escaping domestic violence that might help them stay in our shelter,” Underwood said.

Weatherford says since they started this non-profit they have raised over $200,000 for local organizations.