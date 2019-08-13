Bentonville’s “The Source” dispensary to open Thursday

The Natural State's 8th dispensary approved to open

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Source (formerly Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center), a medical marijuana dispensary gets the green light to open.

Alcoholic Beverage and Control gave the formal approval for the dispensary located at 406 Razorback Drive in Bentonville to open.

This is the state’s eighth dispensary to receive approval, according to ABC.

Owners of The Source announced plans to open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 15.

Open dispensaries:

Doctors’ Orders (Hot Springs) – opened Friday, May 10

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) – opened Sunday, May 12

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) – opened Thursday, June 20

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) – opened Thursday, June 27

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) – opened Tuesday, July 2

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) – opened Thursday, July 11

ReLeaf Center (Bentonville) – opened Wednesday, August 7