BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Berryville man has been sentenced after admitting he arranged to meet a teenage girl for sex.

William Brock, 34, was arrested after an internet sting conducted by the Siloam Springs Police Department.

He is charged with internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child.

An affidavit says that a detective with the department was operating undercover in a “14-year-old female persona” on a social media site that allows users to chat and interact and is a known place where adults go to meet children.

The user and Brock began talking on June 1, 2022.

The affidavit says that the two exchanged pictures, and that Brock sent explicit messages detailing what he intended to do with the user. The user mentioned their age multiple times, but the two continued communicating.

Brock also invited the user over to his residence on multiple occasions.

“I have a feeling Chris Hansen is going to be involved somehow,” Brock told the user. He later explained Hansen’s role in the TV show “To Catch a Predator,” adding that the user was probably too young to remember the show.

He was arrested on Oct. 13.

Brock admitted to police after his arrest that he did talk to the user about meeting up.

Brock pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement. He is set to serve eight years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections followed by a 12-year suspended sentence. He has 274 days of jail credit.

Brock originally pleaded not guilty. The plea change came just days before his July 18 jury trial was scheduled to start.