Berryville man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for drug trafficking

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Berryville man was sentenced June 10 to 151 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release on one count of distribution of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in July 2020, Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville initiated an investigation into James Russel Clark, 37, for drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on July 9, investigators were able to buy methamphetamine from Clark at his residence.

The purchase was sent to the Department of Homeland Security Laboratory in Savannah, Ga. and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The office says Clark was also held accountable at sentencing for possessing a firearem on July 18, 2020, following a traffic stop by Berryville police. Clark is a multi-convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.