BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville is celebrating the holiday weekend with waived adoption fees until Tuesday, November 28.

Normally, fees are $75 for cats and $100 for dogs. This past weekend, the animal society highlighted local shelters and rescues in its Shelter Showcase.

Community outreach supervisor Noah Ramos says adoptions normally slow down this time of year.

“For everyone else, the other shelters and rescues I know that they’ve been saying that adoptions are a huge, huge need. Adopt, don’t shop. You know it’s really good to be able to support the animals in need,” said Ramos.

The animal society is also holding free professional pet photos on Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a pet food pantry food drive on Tuesday.

To sign up for the photos, click here.