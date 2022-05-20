NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In celebration of National Pet Adoption Weekend, the Best Friends Animal Society is hosting pet food drives around Northwest Arkansas on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

People can donate anything from a dog or cat food to flea and tick medication or bowls and leashes.

Best Friends Animal Society will be outside the Walmart on North Mall Avenue in Fayetteville and the Elm Springs Road location in Springdale.

The group is also taking the opportunity to let people know more about what they do.

“Our mission is to work with all the shelters in the area to become no-kill shelters and help those that are at-risk,” said Ashley Matsumura with Best Friends Animal Society.

Many of the shelters around Northwest Arkansas are currently at capacity, so the Best Friends Animal Society is looking for families to help foster pets who need a new home.