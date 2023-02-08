FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Animal Society will soon open a new pet resource center in Northwest Arkansas and is looking for volunteers to be transport drivers.

The drivers would take pets from overcrowded shelters and take them to shelters with room, so those animals can find a foster or permanent home.

“In 2021, 50,000 cats and dogs entered Arkansas shelters,” said Madison Bigelow, community engagement supervisor at Best Friends Animal Society NWA. “Out of that 50,000, around 37,000 made it out alive and that makes the Arkansas save rate around 79%.”

The Best Friends Animal Society is trying to end all killings of cats and dogs in U.S. shelters by 2025.