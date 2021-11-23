Best Friends Animal Society offering free pet adoptions for Black Friday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Best Friends Animal Society Lifesaving Center is offering 100% off on all pet adoptions this Friday, November 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The center is located at 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville.

A limited number of animals are at the Lifesaving Center at any time, according to a press release. Most adoptable dogs and cats are in foster homes, but can be viewed online at bestfriends.org/nwa.

Those interested can fill out an application or email adoptnwa@bestfriends.org to set up a meet-and-greet for any foster animal in their care.

Best Friends works collaboratively with Northwest Arkansas-area shelters, animal welfare organizations and individuals to save the lives of shelter pets in the state.

To learn more, visit: bestfriends.org/nwa.