Best Friends Animal Society offers pet preparedness plan; ‘Vet Access’ veterinary consultation app

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The topic of preparedness is discussed as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Best Friends Animal Society put together a Pet Preparedness Plan to help pet owners ensure that they have the resources, supplies, and plans in place to take care of their pets.

Best Friends also offers remote access to veterinary consultation services through their Vet Access app.

An estimated 81 million American household s share their homes with 173 million dogs and cats.

We know from past experience in emergencies that people don’t want to leave their pets behind. We want to give them every opportunity to feel confident that if they have to go to the hospital, their pets are in good hands. This is part of a community fabric that we’re trying to build now where people know they can rely on their neighbors and friends. With everything shut down, oftentimes the only people you can turn to are those close by. That community structure is going to be what gets us through this crisis. Please spread the word, as this can save human and animal lives. Julie Castle, Best Friends Animal Society CEO

The Pet Preparedness Plan includes a list of what supplies to have prepared, including:

A two-week supply of your pet’s food, medications and additional necessities, such as cat litter or special diet-related treats and supplements

A carrier for small animals

Updated vaccination records, a medication schedule (if relevant) and contact information for your veterinarian’s office

Detailed pet care notes, including feeding and walking routines and important notes about your pet’s behavior

The plan also offers information on how to care for your pet if you are diagnosed or have symptoms of COVID-19, and how to make a plan if you need an alternate caregiver for pets and an emergency pet care authorization form in case you are hospitalized.

It’s important to help make sure friends, relatives and neighbors have a plan and the items stocked to care for their pets.

It’s especially vital to support seniors, as they may be the least able to run to the store for pet supplies and are most vulnerable to the virus.

If someone has concerns about their own animal or their foster pet, the Best Friends Vet Access app lets them connect immediately with a licensed veterinarian via phone or video call, powered by Vets Plus More.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple or Android store using code BFHELPS. It’s free for 30 days with a credit card number but if you delete the account before the 30 days expires, you will not be charged the $12.99 monthly fee.

Download the app for free here: bestfriends.org/best-friends-vet-access

Thanks to Maddie’s Fund, this service is now available for free to fosters working with any animal shelter or rescue group in the country (while licenses last).