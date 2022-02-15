BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society announced it has been named one of the top places to work in the U.S. for 2022, according to Energage.

Located at 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville, Ark., the Pet Lifesaving Center will soon be joined by a permanent Pet Resource Center, located in the 8th Street Gateway Park and slated to open later this year.

According to a press release, these awards are based on employee surveys and highlight the uniqueness of Best Friends Animal Society and how its people-first culture is creating a thriving environment for its employees.

As an organization, Best Friends says it puts a focus on cultivating a thriving environment and always prioritizing staff.

“As an organization based on kindness, being one of the best places to work is so important to who Best Friends is and its mission to bring the country no-kill by 2025.”